Bruno Salvati’s life is falling apart. One day he discovers he has a form of leukemia. He immediately entrusts himself to a competent and tenacious hematologist, who accompanies him in his treatment path. A path that will teach Bruno to raise his eyes from himself and to look more at others. It’s the synopsis of the movie ‘What will be‘ of Francesco Bruni, which sees main protagonists Kim Rossi Stuart and Raffaella Lebboroni, award winning work ‘Women for Oncology and Gsk‘at the first edition of’Bardolino Film Festival. Pictures, sounds and words on the water‘, scheduled in Bardolino, the Veronese side of Lake Garda, from today to June 20. ‘What will be’, released in 2020, was considered by the organizers to be the film that most enhanced the value of science and the role of doctors in the context we have lived and are still experiencing.





The fil rouge of this first edition is in fact ‘Re-Start – Re-Start‘, which is not just a restart after the pandemic, but a story in images of all the possible restarts of life. GSK, together with Women for Oncology, an international association of oncologists, has decided to support the initiative, continuing on a path started a couple of years ago with the docufilm ‘The places of hope’.

“Support for the Bardolino film festival does not arise by chance – he explains Sabrina De Camillis, Head of Government Affairs and Communication of Gsk – We strongly believe in the language of cinema and in the power it has in conveying to the public information on disease prevention, the importance of scientific research and the work of scientists, doctors and specialists. The pandemic has made us discover and look with a different eye on people with unknown names, to whom we have entrusted the hope of having a future. Of a restart, in fact, as for the protagonist of the film who will receive our award on Saturday evening “.

The festival, wanted by the municipal administration and signed by the artistic director Franco Dassisti, film journalist of Radio 24, will have two international competitions, dedicated respectively to documentaries and short films. The arrival of many stars is expected, including Raoul Bova and Catherine Spaak, who will collect the Lifetime Achievement Award.