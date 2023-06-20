The Emirates Foundation for School Education has announced the re-opening of registration in Generations Schools and the Advanced Track, a second cycle, for male and female Emirati students for the academic year 2023-2024, from Tuesday, June 20, 2023, until June 26, 2023.

The Foundation indicated that due to the high demand for enrollment in Al-Ajyal schools, additional seats were provided in all schools for the next academic year.

The Foundation set several conditions for students to enroll in Al-Ajyal schools, namely that the student be a citizen of the country or the son of female citizens, that academic seats be available in each school, and that the student’s place of residence is located within the geographical scope of the school.

The institution set conditions for accepting students in the advanced track for the second cycle, which is that the student be a citizen of the country or a son of female citizens who hold a family book, as well as that the student moving from grade four to grade five obtain a score of 90 in mathematics and English and a score of 80 in science. Students wishing to enroll in the sixth grade in the advanced track must obtain a score of 80 in English, mathematics and science subjects, while the student transferring to the seventh and eighth grades is required to obtain a score of 80 in English, mathematics and science subjects.

The Foundation called on those wishing to register in Generations Schools and the Advanced Track for the next academic year 2023-2024 to visit the official Emirates Foundation for School Education website: www.ese.gov.ae.