Several other countries have also decided on the Israeli path. Ireland became the first EU country to declare a second lockdown. It began operating at midnight on October 21 and is scheduled for six weeks. Closed retail stores with non-essential goods, as well as museums, galleries and other cultural institutions. Restaurants and bars can now only work for delivery or sell takeaway food. The number of public transport on the routes will be reduced by three quarters. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes further than 5 kilometers, with the exception of trips for vital family reasons, to work or to a doctor. At the same time, education in schools will continue. Parks and playgrounds remain open.

Monday 19 October Italy tightened measures aimed at combating the pandemic. The government has given city mayors the authority to close any public spaces at 21:00. Groups of restaurant visitors are reduced to six people, and after 18:00 service in establishments is allowed only at the tables. High school students start the school day later. Conferences and festivals are postponed, all contact sports are suspended.

Authorities Poland urged citizens to stay at home. Pools and gyms have closed and restaurants have limited opening hours. Polish doctors report shortages of staff, hospital beds and equipment. In this regard, it was decided to open a field hospital on the territory of the National Stadium in Warsaw. It will accommodate 500 beds for coronavirus patients.

Serious confusion is going on in Great Britain… The government of Boris Johnson cannot find a common language with the mayors of large cities, who in every possible way oppose the introduction of restrictive measures of the “third degree”. The measures include a visitation ban and the closure of a number of service businesses, including pubs and restaurants. In addition, many companies are strongly encouraged to send their employees on vacation or completely switch to remote work. For example, the mayor of Manchester said he was ready to introduce third-degree measures if the government compensated 80% of the salaries of those residents of the city who could not work in such conditions. The Cabinet of Ministers disagrees.

In the meantime, the authorities in Wales, tired of the confusion, announced that on 23 October a lockdown will be introduced throughout this part of the United Kingdom, which will last until 9 November. Schools are closed, children go on extended vacations. People are ordered to stay at home. Most non-grocery stores are prohibited from operating. Restaurants and pubs will also close.

