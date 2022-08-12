The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced today the restructuring of the Authority’s Youth Council, which it launched at the beginning of the year 2020, as an extension of its efforts in support of youth, which invests in their creative energy and high potential.

Maitha Kulthum, Director of the Strategy and Future Department at the authority, explained that the restructuring of the authority’s youth council coincides with the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 of each year, noting that the council embodies the authority’s keenness and interest in activating the role of youth as the leaders of tomorrow, and it relies on them a lot in making great achievements. achieving its vision and future aspirations.

She stated that the young human resources in the United Arab Emirates are receiving unparalleled attention from the wise leadership of the country, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State The Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, indicated that the wise leadership relies a lot on the youth to keep the UAE flag flying high in all local and international forums and to preserve the Union’s achievements and capabilities.

Maitha Kulthum confirmed that the authority invests in its youth council with its distinctive formation to develop the work environment in general and reflect the aspirations and ambitions of its young employees and work to achieve them and involve them in decision-making, pointing out that the authority takes into account the views of young people and their development proposals when drawing or setting human resources laws, policies and legislation at the government level Federal.