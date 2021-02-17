The results of a re-examination of the remains of the dismembered rapper Andy Cartwright (real name – Alexander Yushko) showed that his death was unnatural. REN TV reports about it with reference to the lawyer of the injured party Anton Kobit.

According to him, like last time, the rapper was not found to have pathological conditions that could cause death. At the same time, the examination showed that a few hours before his death, Cartwright received a stomach injury. The defense intends to pay special attention to this circumstance.

Earlier it was reported that the first examination also refuted the version of the suspect in the murder of rapper Marina Kohal. Cartwright’s widow claimed that her husband died of a drug overdose, and she dismembered the musician’s body to hide his “inglorious” death. Nevertheless, experts came to the conclusion that Yushko was healthy and did not die a natural death.

The death of the rapper became known on July 30. A criminal case was initiated on murder, in which the musician’s widow was accused. She does not admit her guilt. On December 26, the Smolninsky District Court of St. Petersburg extended the arrest of Kohal until February 28, 2021.