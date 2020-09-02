E.s was considered the last notable project of this black-red coalition in the area of ​​migration policy: the so-called Miri Laws – a series of robust measures to make the re-entry of deported foreigners more difficult and to reduce abuse of the asylum system.

After the leader of the Lebanese Miri clan, Ibrahim Miri, entered the country again last autumn and applied for asylum, Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) announced in the Bundestag on November 8 that he would “next week a corresponding bill for detention on re-entry despite re-entry ban ”. In addition, “offenders with foreign nationality who have passed a certain sentence, namely six months, in their conviction” would have to be expelled immediately.

Seehofer’s schedule quickly turned out to be overambitious. But as a result, his Ministry of the Interior drew up an extensive catalog of legislative changes that went far beyond creating grounds for detention for foreigners with an entry ban. This should close loopholes in the residence and asylum law that became apparent around the Causa Miri.

After long negotiations with the SPD-led Ministry of Justice, there is hardly anything left of the extensive project: Only one paragraph “survived” the departmental vote, as can be seen from the draft law at WELT, which the Federal Cabinet will pass this Wednesday. The result is so narrow that it is no longer even sufficient for its own draft law – the remaining paragraph is now appended to the “law to postpone the census”.

Once the Bundestag has approved the draft, a new Paragraph 62 c will be added to the Residence Act, which enables “additional preparatory detention”. The aim is to allow a foreigner who returns to Germany despite being banned from entering Germany to be detained in order to “prepare for a threat of deportation”. However, only for a maximum of “four weeks” and, above all, only if it poses “considerable danger to life and limb of third parties” or “internal security”; or if there is “a particularly serious interest in expulsion”.

“Blockade by the Ministry of Justice”

For Mathias Middelberg (CDU), the domestic political spokesman for the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, the result is inadequate: “It must not be that the ‘supplementary preparatory detention’ that is now in the room can only be ordered against serious criminals,” he told WELT. It would make more sense to enable detention if those who have returned “have in the past been sentenced to imprisonment or youth imprisonment for six months”.

Middelberg does not expect that the population will be satisfied with the weakened regulation: “No one will understand that criminals sentenced to imprisonment continue to illegally enter the federal territory and can walk around freely just because they have made an asylum application. We must also protect our fellow citizens from these criminals. ”

The fact that the far-reaching plans of the Ministry of the Interior have now been trimmed down in this way is due to Middelberg’s “blockade by the Ministry of Justice”, which is “unfortunately indicative of the SPD’s lack of willingness to shape migration policy”.

In the original ministerial draft of the Ministry of the Interior in February, for example, it was also planned that as soon as a foreigner comes back to Germany despite his re-entry ban and applies for asylum, it should be rejected as “obviously unfounded”. In addition, the immediate enforceability of an entry and residence ban should be stipulated by law.

These measures are not coming, although re-entries are taking place on a considerable scale. WELT AM SONNTAG had reported that as of September 30, 2019, more than 28,000 asylum seekers who had entered the country since 2012 and had submitted an application, but were then deported or left the country, came back and filed another asylum application.

In addition, according to the original plans of the Ministry of the Interior, it should be decided that false information in the asylum procedure is criminal. Incorrect information given to the immigration authorities is already punishable today, but not information given to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF). In the past few decades, several attempts in this direction have failed, also because the judiciary would be massively overloaded if it had to be involved with every false statement.

In November 2019, Interior Minister Seehofer described the handling of returning deportees after the re-entry of the Lebanese criminal Miri at a press conference as a “litmus test for the defense of the rule of law”. “If a state has decided that we do not want you to stay on our territory,” a repatriated person who has returned must be allowed to be detained until he is repatriated.

Black-red has not passed this litmus test. Nevertheless, the Miri case also brought real progress towards somewhat better immigration control. Because: After Seehofer was unable to prevail in the coalition last autumn with his demand for an expansion of border controls to all sections, he issued a decree on November 6, according to which the federal police should intensify their veil search. This measure, which is still in operation today, has had an impact: in less than a month after the enactment, not only 178 migrants with re-entry bans were apprehended at all borders and airports, but 249 open national or international arrest warrants were also carried out.