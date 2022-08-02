The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, announced the launch of the “License and Go” initiative, which is to re-engineer the journey of customers to obtain a driver’s license.

The authority is the first government agency in the world to provide the service of obtaining a driver’s license according to an integrated digital experience.

He also announced a package of initiatives to promote digital transformation in the provision of vehicle registration services, and the launch of a mobile eye examination service, which is the first of its kind in the region.

During his meeting with the employees of the Licensing Agency, Al Tayer stressed the authority’s keenness to continuously develop drivers and vehicle licensing services, and promote the shift towards smart channels, to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has made the shift towards a smart city and making Dubai the smartest city in the world, by providing services and performance that exceed the expectations of customers in order to achieve happiness for the residents and visitors of the Emirate of Dubai.

He said: “The (License and Launch) initiative contributed to achieving 92% of the digital transformation rate, and reducing the average service delivery time by 75%, as the time decreased from 20 minutes to five minutes, and contributed to saving time and effort for customers, and reducing the rate of visiting educational institutes. Driving vehicles increased by 53%, as the customer journey steps were reduced from 12 to seven steps.

He added that the initiative achieved high performance indicators, including the high level of customer satisfaction with the service from 93% to 97%, the speed of obtaining the service from 87% to 97%, the ease of use from 88% to 94%, and the accessibility rate from 90%. to 94%.

Al Tayer said that the vehicle licensing digital transformation project included re-engineering the current processes and designs of all vehicle licensing services, and presenting them in integrated smart packages through the customers’ journey, in an easy and simplified manner by converting all services into paperless services through smart channels, to promote digital adoption, pointing out The authority has completed the re-engineering of more than 50% of the vehicle licensing services, and the development of all services will be completed in the last quarter of this year. Ways of providing service and accelerating the pace of completion of transactions.

The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors confirmed that the Transport Activity Rental Electronic System (TARS), is based on “blockchain” technology, and is the first system to use the characteristics of smart digital contracts in the field of vehicle leasing in the Emirate of Dubai, and has contributed to enhancing governance standards in the rental sector. Vehicles, facilitating the follow-up of the operational processes of this sector, raising the efficiency of inspection and control operations through automation by saving the time spent on manual work for the authority’s inspectors, integrating data by linking the authority’s system with the systems of other relevant government agencies, and developing added services for the vehicle rental sector.

Al Tayer said that the system has achieved, since its inception last September until last June, high performance indicators, as the total number of leasing contracts reached more than 840 thousand contracts, and the number of completed transactions exceeded 520 thousand transactions, while the number of vehicles added reached about 118 thousand vehicles, and the number of 1451 registered companies, and 2518 inspections were carried out.

vision test vehicle

Mattar Al Tayer launched the mobile vision test vehicle, the first of its kind in the region, and the service is currently being provided by Al Jaber Optical, and the expansion will be later through the approved service providers, where the customer can be reached at the time and location determined by this mobile vehicle, And conduct an eye examination in exchange for an additional financial allowance, and the driver’s license is renewed immediately.

The mobile vision test vehicle is an optional service that contributes to achieving leadership and excellence in providing services, and it can be obtained through prior reservation by communicating with the support center of the Al Jaber Optical Center, to conduct an eye examination and pay the fees according to the available dates, and then the customer can upload the result Examination and renewal of the driver’s license and receiving or printing the electronic license.

