For many Republicans, former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) is, since the 2020 defeat to Joe Biden, the party’s choice to try to take the presidency from the Democrats in the 2024 election.

However, in the midterm elections held in the United States on Tuesday (8), an opponent within the party, which was already gaining prominence, gained even more strength: the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, 44 years old.

Re-elected to office with almost 60% of the vote, he is one of those responsible for transforming the southern state, from a traditional swing state (as American states are called where it is not certain which party will win), into a “pure” republican state. .

DeSantis is, along with Texan Greg Abbott (also re-elected on Tuesday), the big thorn in Biden’s side among Republican governors. In September, DeSantis flew about 50 immigrants from Texas to the island of Martha’s Vineyard (a well-known resort for millionaires in Massachusetts, where Barack Obama has a mansion) to protest Biden’s immigration policy.

“A lot of people in Washington and New York were beating their chests when Trump was president, saying how proud they were to be sanctuary jurisdictions,” DeSantis said at the time. “The minute a tiny fraction of what border towns have to deal with every day is brought to their doorstep, they freak out.”

Last year, the Florida government filed lawsuits against the Biden administration to challenge Covid-19 vaccination requirements in companies and the federal public administration.

In addition to these direct attacks against the president, DeSantis adopted other measures that go against the banners of the Democratic Party. In April, even before the Supreme Court overturned a 1973 ruling that prevented US states from legislating abortion as they saw fit, the Republican governor signed a state law banning the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Last year, DeSantis signed a law that bars people who have transitioned from gender in school disputes for women. Last week, the Florida Board of Medicine, whose members are appointed by the governor, banned such procedures on anyone under 18. DeSantis also vetoed the approach to sexual orientation and gender identity issues in early childhood education.

Another law signed by the governor of Florida, dubbed the “Stop Woke Act,” prohibits training at public schools, colleges, universities, and workplaces that could make someone feel guilty or ashamed of class actions taken in the past by people close to them. race or sex. In August, however, she was suspended by the Judiciary.

Another DeSantis measure suspended by the court was a 2021 law that imposed fines on social media companies if political candidates were withdrawn from platforms.

The governor of Florida, however, will struggle to unseat Trump as the Republican presidential nominee two years from now. The former president said Tuesday that he had voted for DeSantis to be reelected (he has Florida residency), but in an interview with Fox News, advised him not to run in the party primaries.

“I think he would be making a mistake, I think the base [do Partido Republicano] wouldn’t like it — I don’t think it would be good for the party,” Trump alleged, noting that if DeSantis ran against him, “I would say things about him that aren’t going to be very flattering, I know more about him than anyone else — except , perhaps, his wife”.