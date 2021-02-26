On February 23, the telecommunication engineers once again trusted, for the fourth time in a row, in the professor of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Juan Luis Pedreño, as dean of the Official College of Telecommunications Engineers of the Region of Murcia, a position he has held since 2009.

During these last years, the actions of the dean and his Governing Board have achieved place the teleco brand at the highest level, not only in the Region of Murcia, but also nationwide. The next few years will be key for the digital transformation in Spain and the Region of Murcia, its digital professionals and its companies must be a national reference.

The changes caused by the pandemic have led to incorporate digital habits and tools in companies and society. Training contributions in the sectors of the economy, business, tourism, agriculture or entrepreneurship, virtual workshops to increase the technological vocations of students in the Region of Murcia, collaborations with city councils for communication infrastructures and with operators of Telecommunications to eliminate obstacles in the deployment plans, together with legal advice and the promotion of the free exercise of the profession, have been essential for the Region of Murcia.

“Continuing with these functions, promoting the relationship and contributions of members to the telecommunications sector, helping with digital training and establishing new relationships with universities, will mark the milestones of this collegiate institution for the coming years,” they reported from the institution in a statement.

In addition to Pedreño, the new Board of Directors will be made up of Salvador Gómez, Alejandro Almansa, Diego Lorenzo, Mae Requena, Luis Miguel Aldeguer, Antonio Ruiz, Juan Monzó, José Fayos, Laura Galián, Daniel Saavedra, Álvaro Almansa, José Juan Morcillo, María Valverde and Pilar Carmona.