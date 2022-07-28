This came after a meeting held by senior militia leaders in the capital, Tripoli, specifically in the April 7 camp, after clashes that left more than 20 people dead and 50 wounded, including civilians.

According to the “Sky News Arabia” correspondent in the capital, Tripoli, the military mobilizations that were stationed on the outskirts of the capital, Tripoli, withdrew to their headquarters, and a relative calm prevailed within the areas of clashes.

During the meeting, the militia leaders exchanged accusations about the cause of the recent clashes, and the meeting concluded to pay compensation to the dead and injured, negotiate the camps controlled by the deterrence militias, and withdraw all the reinforcements that entered Tripoli.

It is scheduled to hold a new round of these talks next week to complete the agreement, and these negotiations will focus between the leaders of the deterrence militias and the Presidential Guard militia, which clashes broke out recently between them.

The militias refused to issue a unified statement until next week they negotiate some outstanding issues and prepare a determination of the influence of each militia inside the capital, Tripoli.

Libyan political analyst Ibrahim Al-Fitouri told Sky News Arabia that the last meeting that took place in the April 7 camp was under tribal pressure, given that the clashes took place between one fabric that was fighting at one time for a specific political service.

Al-Fitouri added that the conferees finally agreed to demarcate the areas of influence for each militia again, although the clashes took place due to non-political differences, but they found it an opportunity to re-division again.

“The results of the first meeting are not very promising, but the second meeting will determine what will happen in the coming period,” Al-Fitouri explained.

He pointed out that the absence of political authority from this meeting and leaving militia leaders in charge of matters is very worrying, and confirms that the militias’ power is what moves things in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

For his part, the Libyan political analyst Sultan Al-Baroni told Sky News Arabia that the meeting of the militias in the April 7 camp will not solve the current crisis, and the truce between them may be temporary, and the situation may flare up, especially as each party tried to exploit the crisis to gain new areas of influence.

Al-Baroni added that the situation will definitely worsen, after militias that were not present at the meeting learned that there are divisions of spheres of influence that will take place between the large militias controlling the situation there.

He pointed out that the political stalemate the country is witnessing is what brought it to this state, and that if the Bashagha government is unable to take up political matters and assume its duties, larger clashes may erupt, and the Libyan capital is in a military chaos like the one that occurred in 2014.

Al-Baroni stressed that “soon, the truce between these militias will collapse and the situation will flare up again.”