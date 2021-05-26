Stuart Gordon (Chicago, August 11, 1947 – Los Angeles, March 24, 2020) was a film director, screenwriter and producer of films and director and producer of plays, specialized in horror films, and some science fiction , who studied at the University of Wisconsin where he already showed his passion, causing a great scandal with his hobbies. For his first job as a theater director at the university He was jailed on charges of public obscenity for having made an adaptation of Peter Pan in which Tinkerbell was homosexual and in which he traveled to Neverland for using LSD. Gordon was an excellent creator of fantastic films, with the ability to complement the fantastic and the terrifying with humor and a fine irony with an easily recognizable filmography that arouses great passions and that is appreciated year after year.

‘Re-Animator’ stems from an argument that Stuart Gordon had with some friends one night, after watching vampire movies. He thought that he had seen too many movies about Dracula and that he would not bear to see one of Frankenstein afterwards. Someone asked him if he had read ‘Herbert West: Re-Animator’, by Howard Philips Lovecraft. Gordon had read almost all of Lovecraft’s books, but that particular book was out of print, so he went to the Chicago Public Library to read it. It told how, after the death of his teacher, Dr. Gruber, the Swiss student Herbert West decides to continue the experiments of the deceased to reanimate the dead matter. He moves to Arkham and takes up residence at the Miskatonic Medical School. There he enlists the help of another medical student; breaking the law and compromising innocent lives, they both compete with the sinister Dr. Carl Hill in the medical discovery of a serum capable of resurrecting corpses. But everyone ignores the dire and dangerous consequences of defying the laws of nature.

An image of ‘Re-Animator’.

But the project to turn Lovecraft’s book into a film was not an easy one. Gordon was going to make a stage adaptation of the book, but writers Dennis Paoli and William Norris convinced him to do a 30-minute television pilot. They also believed that the half-hour format was not appropriate, so they decided to increase it to one hour in length, completing a total of 13 episodes. Special effects specialist Bob Greenberg, who had worked with John Carpenter, who had insisted to Gordon that the only market for horror was in movies, introduced him to producer (and future director) Brian Yuzna. Gordon showed Yuzna the scripts, and convinced him to film in Hollywood, due to the amount of special effects that were used in the story. Yuzna (with whom she would start a profitable film career) made a distribution contract with Empire Pictures in return for some post-production services that Yuzna had done.

The film stars Jeffrey Combs (who would become his fetish actor) alongside Bruce Abbott and Barbara Crampton. It is shot in just five weeks in Los Angeles with a reduced budget of $ 900,000, grossing more than two million. It was released in the United States on October 18, 1985 and immediately became a cult film. In the filming they used more than 94 liters of fake blood, and minced meat and steer waste which were used to simulate the brain being thrown onto a corridor wall in one of the scenes. The crew filming that scene put garbage bags over their clothes because they did not know how far the splashes of the false ‘brains’ would reach.

Video.



Trailer for ‘Re-Animator’.



Another great find in the film is green luminescent fluid, which they inject into human guinea pigs. This substance was none other than the one that fills the glow sticks that are used as cold light. One of the most disturbing scenes in the film is the one where a revived Dr. Hill abuses the character played by actress Barbara Crampton. In this scene, Hill tends to an unconscious Megan on a table and, placing his decapitated head between the girl’s legs, undresses and abuses her. The scene of Megan’s rape was said to be the cause of David Gale’s divorce, shortly after the premiere of ‘Re-Animator’, as Gale’s wife took her husband’s performance too seriously … Dr. Hill’s severed head would be acquired by Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett. The film opens in Spain on January 16, 1986 using the head as a publicity claim.

After the success of ‘Re-Animator’ came the inevitable sequels: ‘The Bride of Re-Animator’ (1990) and ‘Beyond Re-Animator’ (2003). Before these two Stuart Gordon directed ‘Re-Sonator’ in 1986, again starring Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton, and based on another Lovecraft short story. However, this film had nothing to do with the ‘Re-Animator’ saga.