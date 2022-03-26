The Director General of Dibba Al-Fujairah Municipality, Engineer Hassan Salem Al-Yamahi, revealed the return of the Ramadan market after a two-year hiatus due to the Corona pandemic, as he allowed the activity of displaying and selling Ramadan foods of various kinds in several places, including in front of the Dibba Association for Culture, Arts and Theater, and in front of shops in Dibba and in front of Al Badia Market for vegetables and fruits.

He added that the inspection teams in the municipality are making great efforts to preserve the health and safety of all members of society, and that the goal of the campaigns and intensive inspection tours carried out by the municipality coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan, which is witnessing a turnout from the public, is to protect the consumer and to ensure the safety of foodstuffs and public hygiene, and the extent of commitment Food establishments adhere to health, precautionary and preventive requirements in line with the state’s efforts to confront the Corona virus pandemic, in addition to combating commercial fraud.

He pointed out that eliminating the phenomenon of commercial fraud, which spreads during the holy month of Ramadan, will not be carried out without the help of the public, which is part of this system, which helps us to eliminate the phenomenon of beggary and beggars once and for all. during the holy month.

The municipality called on the honorable public to report any violation by contacting the municipality through its multiple channels, whether through direct contact through the emergency office (092043333) or through social media channels, to take legal measures against violators.



