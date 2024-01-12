If you ever start a political party and want free promotion, use an abbreviation that is commonly found on Dutch license plates. People will definitely find it funny and post photos of the license plates online. Free propaganda advice from Top Gear. Just look at what happened with the new gray license plate for commercial vehicles in the Netherlands.

Earlier this week, license plates for commercial vehicles in the Netherlands ran out and the RDW started a new series. This series started with the letters BBB. And that's strange, because most abbreviations for political parties are in the list of prohibited license plates. So why can the abbreviation of the BoerBurgerBeweging be used?

The blog Kenteken.tv I thought I had spotted that the RDW had very quickly stopped issuing license plates with the three B's in them. And that appears to be true, a spokesperson for the RDW confirmed to TopGear Nederland: 'It is true that the RDW has stopped issuing registration certificates for light commercial vehicles with the letter B at the beginning of the 3-letter combination.'

BBB license plate was a mistake

'The BBB combination was not intended to be used, that was a mistake. In order to stop using this combination, we immediately switched to the D because it was technically the simplest and therefore the fastest,” the RDW adds. If you buy a van or pick-up now, you will temporarily receive a license plate that ends in DBB.

According to the RDW, there are now 42 commercial vehicles on the road with the BBB license plate. These have now become collector's items. This number may still decrease, because the RDW says that the owners of these BBB license plates can apply for a new registration certificate free of charge. By the way, there are more license plates with BBB in them, these date from the time before the political party was founded.