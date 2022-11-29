Too extreme. That’s the De Tomaso P900.

While the De Tomaso P72 is getting closer step by step, the brand has presented a new model. You are looking at De Tomaso P900. An extreme toy, which is not intended to be used on public roads.

You can try to get a license plate at an RDW inspection station, but you will not succeed. The Italian car brand has designed this model with the track in mind. A type approval is therefore not included. Then you just buy a P72.

Unlike the P72, the P900 is equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V12. The block is allowed to run at 12,300 rpm! The 900 in P900 stands for power and weight. 900 bhp (1,013 hp) at a weight of 900 kg.

The number does not refer to the number of copies that will be produced. De Tomaso will only build 18 units of the P900. With a price tag of about three million euros, it is also a very expensive toy for the circuit. For the lucky few shall we say.

V10

Order today, drive tomorrow is not an option with the De Tomaso P900. At least, if you want the V12. The twelve-cylinder variant will not come until 2024. The car brand understands if you are impatient. They can therefore already deliver the model with a V10 as a sweetener. It’s nice that they think along there at De Tomaso. We are not talking about a ten-cylinder from a Lamborghini or something like that, but a Benetton Formula 1 derivative V10.

Extra service

But wait there’s more! Smashing three million on the car is of course half the battle. Don’t forget to tick the De Tomaso Competizione package. With this option you participate in a race series. Transport, maintenance, storage of your P900. De Tomaso takes care of it all when you purchase this package. In that respect it is a bit like the Ferrari Corse Clienti program.

This article RDW does not approve De Tomaso P900 appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#RDW #approve #Tomaso #P900