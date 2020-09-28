He had been wearing De Tomás since February 9 without marking. 12 games of drought, a sentence for any striker. In the Tartiere he was a substitute, but his irruption in the second half freed Espanyol from a cumbersome game to beat Femenías twice and give the Catalans their first victory in their debut in Second away from home. The 0-2, punishment for an inoffensive Oviedo, rewarded the tusk in the areas.

Oviedo and Espanyol insisted on discussing the dominance of the ball in the center of the field and forgot about the areas from the beginning. The two seemed satisfied with shooting all the scenes in inconsequential areas. As if they had reached some kind of agreement, the two divided the domain. He started by sending Oviedo, with Espanyol waiting in his field.

Obeng had the only real goal option. A great serve from Tejera who bounced too early and gained height. The Ghanaian did not know how to measure the times and wasted the opportunity with a harmless foreshortening. Arribas wanted to continue the blue attack with a high header but the carbayones approaches died there, before the 20th minute.

Espanyol managed to unblock his game from then on. Merida was in charge of giving it fluidity, with Darder as the main recipient of its shipments. The control, in any case, was harmless. Only just before the break did Wu Lei try Femenías, but the assistant saw offside. Before that action, Oviedo claimed a hand from Calero in the Catalan area that neither referee nor video referee sanctioned.

The second part started with one more march. Diego López entered the scene to get a heads up with Viti that could change the game. Almost immediately, Wu Lei collided with Femenías’ stick in a counter led by Pedrosa.

It was in 58 ‘when Moreno got hold of De Tomás. And only 6 minutes later he hit from eleven meters. It was an action sanctioned against Viti for touching Pedrosa. It didn’t take long for De Tomás to bury his curse even deeper. Arribas got involved at the start and Puado gave in to the forward to beat the Carbayona goal.

Oviedo wanted to respond, already with more artillery in the field, but Diego López again denied him some joy, with a great hand shot from Edgar that ended up on the post. That’s where the blue reaction is over.