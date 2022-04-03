were fulfilled worst forecastswhich Vicente Moreno himself had dropped in his appearance on Saturday from the RCDE Stadium, and Espanyol will be presented at Anoetathis Monday in the match that closes the thirtieth day of LaLiga, with noticeable losses. And also with an important return. At home, and before a hard nut to crack like the Real societythey will not be able to count the parakeets with Diego López, Raúl de Tomás and Nico Melamedin addition to the usual Manu Morlanes. But they get back Javi Puado after serving punishment.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of April 3, 2022

In addition to Morlanes, who saw his fifth yellow against Mallorca (1-0) just before the international break, the absence that was already known was that of Diego Lopez, confirmed by Moreno two days before this meeting. “Oier and ten more”, summed up the coach, alluding to who will be the starting goal against the ‘txuri-urdin’ team, after Diego, with problems in the calf of his left leg, had to be replaced already the previous two days. Some hope, although very little, was harbored on a De Tomás who has not managed to overcome the ailment in the shoulder which led him to abandon the concentration of the Spanish National Team even before being able to play at the RCDE Stadium against Albania.

Precisely the Albanian Keidi Bare has been able to recover in time of muscular stretch that was done in that game, and that prompted the team’s medical staff to rejoin Espanyol’s dynamics earlier than expected. But it was another player, the youth squad Nico Melamed, the one who has not been able to exercise in recent days and, consequently, does not travel to Donostia.

LaLiga Santander *Data updated as of April 3, 2022

This dance of ups and downs for the match against Real is completed Miguelón Llambrich, who returns to the call after his absence in the two previous days, and a Jofre Carreras who this Sunday played 37 minutes with the subsidiary against Formentera and had spent two and a half months without sharing a trip with the first team.

Thus, the Espanyol expedition that will appear in Anoeta is made up of Oier, Miguelón, Pedrosa, Cabrera, Calero, Wu Lei, Fran Mérida, Puado, Darder, Óscar Gil, Melendo, David López, Loren, Dídac, Dimata, Vilhena, Keidi Bare, Aleix Vidal, Embarba, Sergi Gómez, Herrera, Jofre Carreras and Joan Garcia. The game against Real Sociedad, which could mean a more than virtual permanence for the parakeets –who currently have 36 points–, will be long in coming, since it starts this Monday at nine o’clock at night.