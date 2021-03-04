One more week, Espanyol fans will experience the announcement of the pending summoned list of their best player, Raúl de Tomás. Vicente Moreno confirmed again in the press room that the week has been excessively “short” and that “he trained little“; in fact, “did something this Thursday but it is little to be able to decide“Along with RdT there are two other players on the wire for Friday’s game against Oviedo: Álvaro Vadillo and Óscar Gil.

The withdrawal of De Tomás, if it is confirmed, will give Nany Dimata a chance again, who was already a starter against Sporting: “Those minutes were good for him on a physical level. Although he did not play a game in which he shone, he did a great job for other teammates to take advantage of. If you do that, then you will have easy to mark, it is intrinsic“. The technician elaborated on the possible loss of RdT:”Each player is different from the rest. There are nuances if you play one or the other. “

If the absence of RdT can be made up with players like Dimata or Wu Lei, even Javi Puado, it will not be so easy to find another side in the squad if Óscar Gil cannot play. Miguelón is lost the whole season, so Lluís López or Fernando Calero seem like possible replacements. “We have more“added Moreno, who made it clear that” I don’t want to give Ziganda clues. “

Vicente Moreno.

RCDESPANYOL



“You have to learn from Simeone, game by game”

The coach praised the health of the team, which is still in direct promotion and now faces a crucial stretch of the calendar against teams that fight for other objectives and with an infinitely lower budget than the Blue and Whites. Despite this, Moreno does not want to use the high beams, but only looks at Oviedo. “I set myself the goal of doing everything possible to beat Oviedo. I look at the rival and we face a historic one again. It is the first time they come to play at the stadium. Simeone talks from game to game, you have to learn from the best“.

True to his speech, Moreno claimed that the team has “dominated“Many matches at the RCDE Stadium although he acknowledges that there have been results that have given him”vidilla“to the rival, because the team has not been forceful to close them. And expect a battle this Friday against an Oviedo that “get all the players back”.

Moreno believes that Espanyol and Oviedo are better than their confrontation on matchday three of the first round, while the lack of a goal in some games marks it as “specific cases“And he also insists that the players on the bench contribute. “The other day Melamed was about to score with a head … Some more, others less, but they all feel and are important”, ended.