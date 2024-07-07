In short, Lisa Su’s company will remain on hold until early next year, before completely renewing its offering, at least according to what @Kepler_L2, usually very reliable on the subject, reported.

It seems that AMD to launch its next RDNA 4 GPUs those of the Radeon RX 8000 series essentially those with the Navi 48 and Navi 44 chips, in the first half of 2025. The Navi 48 GPUs are expected to launch around CES 2025, so in the first quarter, while the Navi 44, the entry-level range, in the second quarter of the year.

When and how

AMD Navi 48 “Radeon RX 8000” GPUs will deliver performance similar to Navi 31 chipswhile Navi 44 will be the entry-level successor to the Navi 33 series that debuted on the RX 7600-series cards.

AMD’s Navi 48 “GFX1201” and Navi 44 “GFX1200” GPUs are no surprise, as they have already been spotted examining various LLVM and ROCm patches. The same files revealed that the high-end Navi 4X/4C GPUs have been canceled, to allow the company to consolidate its presence in the mainstream. We’ll talk about it again with the RDNA 5 GPUs.

As for RDNA 4, we expect Big news in ray tracingwith a much more powerful engine than the RDNA 3. AMD is also expected to focus on GDDR7 memory, which it spoke about openly in a recent press release. Using it will make video game gameplay more “responsive and realistic,” according to the company. We’ll see how much memory the new RX 8000s will have and what their performance will be.