RDK sponsor from Chernigov Kalmakov was liquidated near the Belgorod border

Entrepreneur from Chernigov Yuri Kalmakov, who sponsored the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia), was liquidated on the border with the Belgorod region. About it reports “Military Review”. It is assumed that he died as a result of a strike by the Russian Armed Forces.

The entrepreneur is called an ideological Nazi

According to the publication, Kalmakov was an ideological Ukrainian Nazi and financed one of the divisions of the RDK. The circumstances of his death are currently unknown, but it is assumed that he could have come under attack by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian positions or objects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Military correspondent Ruslan Tatarinov also confirmed information about Kalmakov’s liquidation in his Telegram channel. “Near the border with the Belgorod region, an ideological Nazi and nationalist, businessman from the city of Chernigov, Yuri Kalmakov, was killed,” he wrote, also without reporting the circumstances of the incident.

Recruits of the Russian Volunteer Corps take part in military exercises near Kiev Photo: Vyacheslav Ratinsky / Reuters

Previously, it was repeatedly reported that the RDC was involved in attacks by sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRG) in the border regions. According to information from open sources, the group was organized in August 2022 from Russians who have been fighting on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014.

Voenkor also reported the destruction of the best field intelligence officer of Ukraine

On Tuesday, April 2, Tatarinov also reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces lieutenant Vladimir Gizimchuk, who was called the best field intelligence officer of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, was eliminated in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

The military correspondent clarified that Gizimchuk was destroyed on April 1 near Terny in the Donetsk People's Republic. “Destroyed by dagger fire in an ambush with his group,” he wrote.