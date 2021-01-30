The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has not confirmed the information on the supply of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to Donetsk and Lugansk.

“The fund does not have information about the presence or absence of such supplies,” – said a representative of the RDIF in a comment TASS…

Earlier, the representative of the LPR in the political subgroup of the contact group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, Rodion Miroshnik, said that by the end of January, the republic would allegedly receive 65 thousand doses of the Russian vaccine, and the DPR – 80 thousand doses.

It was also reported that the first batch of the Russian anticovid vaccine will arrive in the DPR in the coming days.