The letter “V” in the name of the Russian vaccine “Sputnik V” means victory over the coronavirus, reports RIA News, referring to the statement of the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, who commented on the delivery of the first batch of the drug to Argentina.

He wished the Argentine people a victory over the disease and called the delivery of the vaccine to this country an excellent example of cooperation.

Argentina received 300 thousand doses of the Russian vaccine. This country was the first in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V on its territory.

“The whole country watched as the plane with the first batch of vaccine landed at Ezeiza airport on Christmas Eve, with the hope of starting a new era free from COVID-19,” Dmitriev said.

Meanwhile, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko considers the victory over the coronavirus infection one of the priority tasks for 2021, reports TASS…

At a government briefing, he said that the health care system should return to its usual responsibilities. Now, according to Murashko, the country has deployed about 280 thousand hospital beds for patients with COVID-19.