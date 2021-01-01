The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said that Hungary did not refuse to purchase the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine from the Gamaleya Center. The representative of the fund told about this TASS on Thursday, December 31st.

According to him, the state has already received the first batch of the vaccine on December 28 in the amount of 6 thousand doses. In the near future he will be given the second batch of the medicine. It is assumed that this will happen between January and March 2021. The fund’s representative also added that RDIF is working on obtaining regulatory approvals in Hungary, writes “Federal news agency“.

“RDIF is working with regulators to obtain regulatory approvals in Hungary,” said the fund’s representatives.

On November 30, a representative of the European Commission announced the right of Hungary, as a member of the European Union, to begin using the Russian vaccine against coronavirus on its territory. However, according to him, the drug will not be able to circulate in other countries of the alliance. At the same time, the EC noted that one of the EU countries could purchase a vaccine against COVID-19 without European certification in an emergency.

The first samples of the Russian “Sputnik V” arrived in Hungary on November 19. The country became the first in the EU to receive this vaccine for clinical trials. Sample delivery was organized with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

On November 24, the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev announced the start of production of Sputnik V in Hungary as part of an international partnership.

In early December, the Russian Ministry of Health announced the arrival of Hungarian specialists in Russia to study this vaccine.

The head of Roszdravnadzor Alla Samoilova noted the high interest of the Hungarian side in the Russian vaccine.

The first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and in the world was registered on August 11. Sputnik V was developed by specialists from the Gamaleya Center. The Ministry of Health announced its launch into production and issued permission to conduct a post-registration study.