The page of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 “Sputnik V” on Twitter was blocked for unknown reasons, reports TASS with reference to a representative of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The material says that the Foundation is investigating the reasons for the blocking. Account holders have asked their followers to tweet about regaining access to their account.

It is noted that through Twitter there was coverage of information about the vaccine and how it works. Also, through an account on the social network, AstaZeneca was invited to use one of the Sputnik V components and an agreement was made to conduct joint clinical trials, the RDIF stressed.

Earlier today it was reported that Russia will submit a formal application for the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the European Union in February. In addition, an expert assessment of the drug will be announced in the near future.