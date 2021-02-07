By the end of next week, the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be approved in 25 countries. This forecast was shared with journalists on Sunday, February 7, by the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev.

“By the end of next week, we expect that only 25 regulators, 25 countries will approve our vaccine,” – quotes the top manager of the TV channel “Russia 1”.

The drug has already been approved in two dozen countries, Myanmar has become the 21st state where the use of the drug has been approved, notes “Gazeta.ru“.

The first in Russia and in the world vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” was registered by the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation in August 2020, it was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center for Electrochemistry on the studied and tested platform of human adenoviral vectors.

In February, the results of the third phase of clinical trials of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine were published in the medical journal The Lancet. As specified, the effectiveness of the drug against the disease was 91.6% after analyzing data from 19,866 volunteers.

At the same time, the indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%.