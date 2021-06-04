In the near future, the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection “Sputnik V” will be registered in 15 countries, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

It is noted that today the drug has been approved in more than 65 countries of the world with a population of more than 3.2 billion people.

“The vaccine is in the final stage of approval in over 15 more countries,” said a presentation during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and foreign investors at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday, June 4.

Earlier, during the forum, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said that the first tests of the future Sputnik V combination with Chinese vaccines could take place in Arab countries.

The vaccine cocktail is “a very hot topic,” he said. A month ago, the scientific community began to talk about what the RDIF said earlier – it is the vaccine cocktails that underlie the effectiveness and fight against mutations, Dmitriev said.

Also, the head of the RDIF said that the approval of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus in the World Health Organization (WHO) is a matter of “a couple of months.” According to him, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the course of the study of “Sputnik V” did not reveal any critical remarks either on the production or on the clinical part.

On June 2, Deputy Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Sergey Glagolev said that Sputnik V could be approved by WHO and EMA in the coming months.

The Russian drug “Sputnik V” was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center. It was registered in August 2020 and became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and the world.