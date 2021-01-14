The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) will create a joint fund to invest in technology projects. On January 14, during a speech at the Gaidar Forum, this was announced by the head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev.

According to him, the establishment of a joint fund will be announced in the near future. The fund, among other things, will be engaged in the active inflow of capital into the technological sector of Russia, Dmitriev added.

Earlier that day, Dmitriev said that the share of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on the world market could be up to 25%. According to him, thanks to vaccines, human life can return to almost normal course by the end of 2021.

The Russian coronavirus vaccine has already begun to flow abroad. Thus, the first samples of “Sputnik V” arrived in Hungary on November 19. The country became the first in the EU to receive this vaccine for clinical trials. Sample delivery was organized with the support of RDIF.

Sputnik V was developed at the Gamaleya Center. It became the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world. It was registered on August 11. The final effectiveness of the drug was 91.4%, and the preventive effectiveness against severe cases reached 100%.