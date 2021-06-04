From July of this year, Russia may open up for vaccine tourism. On June 4, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), spoke about this during a speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

“Russia may open up for vaccine tourism from July,” Dmitriev said.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said several countries, including Hungary, had approached Russia for mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

On the same day, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Siyarto said that Budapest and Moscow are negotiating to lift all restrictions on the entry of tourists – the Hungarian side is awaiting consent from the Russian government for the mutual approval of vaccination certificates. Once the move is approved, Hungary will open its borders to vaccinated Russians. Siyjarto expressed hope that Russia will complete the certificate recognition procedure in the near future.

A day earlier, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation Kirill Bogdanov said at the SPIEF that in Russia on the basis of several airlines, including Aeroflot, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass application is being tested. A digital travel pass in the country can be earned already this year.

The Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation added that the application will first be used on flights to the UK and Europe, and then Asia and America will be added.

IATA Travel Pass is a mobile application that contains information about the passenger’s health (whether he or she has had COVID-19, the latest coronavirus test results, information about coronavirus vaccinations). It also allows the passenger to know the latest requirements of the host country and easily receive information on where to get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19.

The application was developed by the International Air Transport Association and is already being used on the Singapore-London air line.