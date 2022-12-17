Citizenship income, the spouses live in a 5,000 square meter villa paying 2,000 euros in rent

Basic income still in chaos. The provincial command of the Guardia di Finanza of Chieti has discovered yet another scam. In the viewfinder this time one womanwife of an entrepreneur who paid 2 thousand euros of rent per month to live in the luxurious home, with over 20 rooms available. In order to obtain the state subsidy, the subject in question had in fact declared that she was unemployed, with no financial resources. All fake. The woman was charged.

In particular, the financiers of the Compagnia di Lanciano have ascertained that the subject has failed to indicate the availability of various real estatelocated in the province of Chieti, owned by the cohabiting spouse, declaring, however, that the latter was “unemployed”, when in reality he washad an entrepreneurial activity.

The investigations carried out by the Fiamme Gialle Frentane therefore made it possible to detect that the subject had unduly received from the State sums deriving from the aforementioned economic support measure for over 10,000.00 euros. The investigations further revealed that the spouses live in a villa with 26 rooms, spread over a plot of 5,000 square meters, for which a monthly rent of over 2,000.00 euros is paid.

Subscribe to the newsletter

