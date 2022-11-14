Citizenship income, Tridico: “Since the beginning of the year, 5 million people have entered the world of work and half have left”

The controversy on the Basic incomeeconomic support, born as a “measure of active labor policy and contrast to povertyat the inequality and social exclusion “, which the government Melons is preparing to modify through a auditing of the audience of the beneficiaries. In fact, it would aim for one division among those who, despite being able to work, receive the subsidy and the most fragile subjects, including invalids and the elderly, unable to enter the market.

In this regard, the president of INPS spoke today Pasquale Tridico that in an interview given to Everyday occurrence one by one dismantles the “false myths” about economic support. Let’s start with a few numbers. “From April 2019 to today they have received the payment of at least one month’s salary 2.24 million nuclei family members for a total of over 5 million peoplewith an average amount Rdc-Pdcincome and citizenship pension, currently around 550 euros per nucleus and a total expenditure of approx 8 billion a year“, explained Tridico.

“About the 20% of the earners were already workingwith minimal earnings, since the beginning of the measure and has not stopped doing it, rather it has increased its own offer on the market, as we found in the latest INPS annual report. This is enough to show that the reddit does not give incentives to stay on the couch “, continued the INPS president.

“The data, added Tridico, show that the DRC program is not static, on the contrary it has a very high mobility, with a replacement rate of around 50%: since the beginning, 5 million people have entered and half have left. The stays are above all for those who have greater distance from the labor market: minors, the elderly, the disabled and people who have not had employment relationships in recent years or who have never had any “.

As for the allegations according to which the DRC would have failed to enter the world of work Tridico reiterated that “20% of the receivers of the Rdc workI am working poor to which income is integrated, a percentage increased compared to 2019, when it was 18.5%. Furthermore, the profile of earners in 70% of cases is made up of people with low education, often difficult to allocate on the market, a market that for most of the last three years has been blocked by pandemics and crises. That said, the reactivation on the markettaking charge and active policies remain the weak link not only of the DRC program, but of labor policies more generally “.” The fact is, concluded the INPS president, that without income “for millions of people, only Caritas would remain“.

