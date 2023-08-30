Replacement of the Rdc: the Support for training and work arrives from 1 September, which will be worth 350 euros

From 1 September the platform opens for those interested in applying for the first of the two instruments that replaces the Citizenship Income, as part of the stop to the grillina measure wanted by the Meloni government, i.e. the Support for training and work (Sfl), which will be worth 350 euros per month but will be intended only for those who attend training courses.



And today, at the Inps headquarters in Palazzo Wedekind in Rome, in the presence of the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Calderone the “Information system for social and work inclusion” (Siisl), the platform for the intersection between supply and demand for training and work, was presented.

“From the Biagi law to today, active policies have never yielded results in terms of matching job supply and demand. I humbly tell you that this path, this platform that we are presenting today is a tribute to the memory of Marco Biagi, whom I consider the most visionary and the most reformist of the labor market. What you see today is the foundation stone of a much more complex architrave that does not want to leave anyone behind and wants to make everyone involved speak”. And he added: “Are we on the eve of a social bomb? No, absolutely no. The numbers tell us that the situation is absolutely manageable. With the separation of the audiences, those who take action will find acceptance and accompaniment”.

