RIA: Court deprives RDC leader Kapustin of rights to apartment in Moscow

Moscow court strips leader of Russian Volunteer Corps of rights to apartment in capital (RDK, a terrorist organization banned in Russia) Denis Kapustin (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in the Russian Federation)convicted in absentia in Russia for organizing an attack on the Bryansk region. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the case materials.

According to the documents, Kapustin’s father lived in a one-room apartment in the east of Moscow with his new wife, where Kapustin was registered. The wife filed a claim after her husband passed away.

Denis Kapustin did not express a desire to enter into inheritance rights, never lived at the place of registration, and did not participate in organizing the funeral of the testator or paying for funeral services, the case materials say.

In April, the leader of the RDC, Denis Kapustin, said that Kyiv supports the organization’s activities. In this way, he refuted the statements of the Ukrainian authorities that they do not cooperate with the “Russian Volunteer Corps”.