The government majority, which very erroneously follows the single dominant thought of neoliberalism, which benefits the rich tax evaders and harms the people, after canceling the basic income (budget law 2023, n. 197/2022), established, with starting from August 1st, the Inclusion allowance (law decree n. 48/2023, converted into law n. 85/2023), which must be paid to households with a total annual gross income of less than 9,360 euros, and is denied to those families which, while not exceeding said income, have people aged between 18 and 60 within them.

The latter is an absurd provision which forces 169,000 families in absolute poverty into starvation, and demonstrates contempt for the duty of social solidarity and for even the slightest application of the principle of equality.

In exchange for this disastrous measure, the Meloni government has agreed to postpone a parliamentary debate to September, for the examination of the right proposal of the opposition regarding the establishment of the minimum wage.

But there is no reason to rejoice, since the minimum wage, even if it were approved, constitutes, like the citizen’s income and the inclusion allowance, only a “patch” to the current economic disaster, caused by the passage of our economy mixed (public and private), which had led us to the Italian economic miracle of the 1960s, to a predatory neoliberal economy that was only private, which, moreover, is clearly in contrast with the fundamental principles set out in articles 2, 3, 4, 36, 41 , 42 and 43 of the Constitution.

And it should be remembered that this disaster is the consequence of the submission to the will of the markets of the imprudent governments following the assassination of Aldo Moro, which, through deadly privatizations and liberalisations, have sold off and destroyed our industrial, financial and commercial public assets .

In this regard, we recall the privatizations of INA, ENI, Enel and IRI, which took place in 1992, as well as the assignment to private individuals of essential public services, the profits of which, at the end of the aforementioned articles of the Constitution, would had to go to the State, for the benefit of all, and not to the members of the spas that manage these services.

Let it be clear that the solution to the “work” problem can only be found if at least part of that public property dissolved with the aforementioned privatizations and liberalizations is brought back to the “public property” of the people, and above all with the restoration, as suggested by illustrious economists around the world, of a renewed Keynesian economic system.

The aforementioned constitutional principles impose it, which state, among other things, that wealth must be distributed at the base of the social pyramid, and wages must “ensure the worker and the family a free and dignified existence” (Article 36 of the Constitution) .

But Meloni only believes in private companies and therefore work, the “foundation of the Republic” (art. 1 of the Constitution), a fundamental right of “all citizens” (art. 4 of the Constitution) and an indispensable tool for achieving substantial “equality economic and social” (art. 3 of the Constitution), will have to continue to be a commodity in the hands of speculators, who will always pay him as little as possible.

The culmination of the matter is that no member of the opposition points out that the destruction of jobs, and of their wages, depends, fundamentally, on the current neoliberal economic system, falsely advertised as a fact of nature. May the unions, Elly Schlein and Giuseppe Conte assert what must be considered the “cause” of all evils and not stop to put a “patch” on the predatory economic system of neoliberalism, limiting themselves to asking only for the establishment of the minimum wage .