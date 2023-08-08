Rdc, the latest hoax: name and surname reversed to cheat the state. So they got the suspended income again

The government Melons decided to abolish the Basic incomethe measure applies from approximately the first of August 169 thousand families but there are those who have managed to bypass the suspension. I am 186 the people denounced by the carabinieri of Teramo for misperception of income, among the 147 foreigners who have declared false to get the subsidy. They testified that they had resided in Italy for at least ten yearswhile this requirement was not satisfied, furthermore in some cases the foreigner to whom the benefit was blocked, reiterated the request reversing the first name with the last name and again and falsely declaring of be in Italy for over ten years.

The investigative activitycoordinated at the provincial level by the Operations Department and conducted by the individual Carabinieri stations in collaboration with the Carabinieri del Nil di Teramohe reconstructed by means of cross matches with the municipal registry offices, the INPS and the control of the territory, that the persons reported had produced false declarations such as to be able to obtain the subsidy.

