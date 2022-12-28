It is already busy around Rotterdam, but it is getting worse now that it appears that the A16 viaduct is no longer safe!

Beautiful city, if I do say so myself. The best thing is if you drive from Delft on the A13 towards Rotterdam. Then the city looms in the distance. You can probably enjoy this view even more, because the entire city and the roads around it will be affected by a newly identified problem.

The A16 viaduct above the Hoofdweg is completely outdated and can no longer be renovated. Rijkswaterstaat says against it General Journal that new construction is necessary, with all its consequences.

A16 viaduct must be replaced in Rotterdam

A renovation should already take place in 2024. However, that is not enough. The construction is in such bad shape that more needs to be done. It’s just not safe. Previously, the viaduct had to be reinforced with a tube construction, but now it appears that the problem is much bigger. The road manager, Rijkswaterstaat, says that they cannot remove the road surface without affecting the structure underneath.

The A16 is one of the most used highways in our country. So shutting down is not easy. The said viaduct will be bypassed during the work. Four lanes will be built on the side of the Kralingse Bos, this should ensure that traffic can continue to drive. However, traffic will certainly be affected.

Hindrance

The work will take a year and a half. And given the past, this could just take a little longer. The tricky part of this project is that there is also a busy road under the viaduct. So twice as much trouble. The taxpayer can pull the wallet: the project would cost 32 million euros, now a whopping 83 million euros is added! Well, we’ll have something soon.

The planning is now underway. It is therefore not yet clear how you should drive or how long the road will be closed. Permits must also be issued.

Conclusion? You are often stuck around Rotterdam and that will only get worse. Maybe just buy an electric bike…

This article Rdam threatens to get stuck now that A16 viaduct must be replaced appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

