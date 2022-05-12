Rcs Mediagroup, the accounts of the first quarter do not heat the stock in Piazza Affari. Revenues rise and losses fall

The accounts of Rcs they make you smile Cairo. The multimedia group presented the data relating to the first quarter in 2022, closed with a loss of 0.7 million, an improvement of 2.5 million compared to the negative result of 3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. In the opening of Bag, the accounts heat up the title. TO Piazza Affariafter publication of the accounts, Rcs Mediagroup earn 2.85%.

The group, mainly active in Italy and Spain, closed on first quarter of the year with consolidated net revenues equal to 183.6 million euros, an increase of 5.3% compared to the 174.4 million euros achieved in 2021. This figure shows an overall improvement in all lines, in particular those advertising up by 9.2% compared to the same period of the previous year.

In the period January-March the group generated a EBITDA (gross operating margin) positive for 12.3 million euros, an increase compared to the 9.8 million euros achieved in the first quarter 2021. From this point of view, the company note recalls that the group has a seasonal trend of activities which normally penalizes the results of the first and third quarter of the year. At the end of March 2022, the net financial position it is positive for 40.7 million, an improvement of 24 million compared to the end of 2021 (when it was active for 16.7 million).

For what concern geopolitical contextthe Rcs group “Does not have direct exposure or commercial activities to markets affected by the conflict or to sanctioned subjects”. “In the absence of a worsening of sanitary conditions or the consequences attributable to the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine o the dynamics of costs, the group believes that it is possible to set the goal of confirming margins in 2022 (ebitda) in line with those achieved in 2021 and a consequent further improvement of net financial position compared to the end of 2021 “.

Read also:

Draghi played the leadership of NATO. The pacifist line disappoints Biden

US-Italy, that Biden-Draghi exchange. The unspoken by anyone about the meeting

Draghi government, no magic wand: a series of strikes is on the way

Conte dictates the (pacifist) line to Draghi, Letta, Di Maio and Center-right

Champion Award: City Angels deliver the Oscars of Goodness

Tiziano Treu to Affari: “We were recovering, now everything is in the balance”

There is no staff, hotels and restaurants remain closed in Jesolo. VIDEO

Cybertech Europe 2022, Digital Platforms supports the initiative

Bayer: first quarter net profit + 57.5% sales + 14.3%

FS Italiane with the Carabinieri for legality and safety at work