Rcs, net profit increases to 33.9 million in six months

In the first half of 2024, RCS consolidated revenues are 434.1 million (439.2 million in the first half of 2023)with digital revenues equal to 23.6% of the total. In the second quarter of the year, consolidated revenues recorded a growth of 5 million (+ 2%). The Group’s net result at 30 June 2024, equal to 33.9 million (30.3 million as of June 30, 2023) results in an increase of 3.6 million and reflects the trends described above.

Advertising revenues for the first half of 2024 amount to 177 million (179.4 million in the first half of 2023). Total advertising revenue on online media stands at 67.6 million in the first half of 2024, equal to approximately 38.2% of total advertising revenue.‘EBITDA for the first half of 2024 is positive for 77.7 million (70.5 million in the first half of 2023). The operating result (EBIT) is positive for 51.1 million, an improvement of 6.2 million compared to the first half of 2023 (equal to 44.9 million) and reflects the phenomena reported above in the commentary on the Ebitda, to which are added higher amortization attributable to investments in the development of digital activities. Publishing and circulation revenues are equal to 160.3 million (165.5 million in the first half of 2023).

“The first half of 2024 – it is reported in a note – was characterized by the persistence of conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, with their consequences also in terms of impacts on the economy and trade, which continue to determine a situation of significant general uncertainty. The Group does not have direct exposure and/or commercial activities towards markets affected by the conflict and/or sanctioned entities. In this context, in the first six months of 2024 the Group achieved margins (Ebitda, Ebit and net result) that were higher than those achieved in the same period of 2023″.