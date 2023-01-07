“The more limited the means, the stronger the expression.” The phrase, and the face, of the painter Pierre Soulages announce his museum and his painting on the steel façade. But it would also serve to summarize the work of Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem and Ramón Vilalta, authors of the building. The architects of the RCR studio, winners of the Pritzker in 2017, discovered the Soulages canvases at the Reina Sofía. Not on display, but in a catalog they bought at the bookstore. “That black on black spoke of us: of depth in a two-dimensional plane”, explains Vilalta. Years later, in 2008, they entered the competition to build the museum that would house the collection of the French painter in Rodez, his hometown. They beat opponents like Kengo Kuma or Paul Andreu. Over time, the relationship between Soulages, his wife, Colette, and the three architects from Olot led to a friendship that led them to design some visitor seats that they called Toi-et-moi, when, shortly before he died at the age of 102, the painter celebrated his 80th wedding anniversary.

It is in this museum, dry and luxurious at the same time, which prevails in the square of the Occitan city and allows nature and light to pass through, where Spanish architects have carried what remains of their career; that is, your future. The sample RCR Architects. Here and elsewhere, matter and time honors the authors of the building. It shows its origins, anticipates its legacy and leads to the great works that are built around the world: in the Empordà, the pharaonic Perelada cellars; in Boulogne-Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, the cultural center of the Île Seguin and, next to it, a bridge; in the Algarve, the reconditioning of a golf course. In Ghent they built a media library in 2017 and in Taichung (Taiwan) they are now finalizing a student residence. Also, of course, they continue to focus on building in La Garrotxa. There they work in the Vila, the house in a 140-hectare forest that, converted into a place for research and dialogue with nature, will be their testament. It is very close to where the three of them continue to live and work, at the same large table, 34 years later.

Model of the Soulages Museum in Rodez, France.



There has been groundbreaking and heroic modernity, globalizing and galactic international style, and pastiche and civic postmodernity. Faced with the batch of architects who sowed the planet with disruptive interventions, the work of the RCR studio shows an architecture of the earth, more focused on the landscape than on the building. That is why it makes sense that they exhibit here, in their museum, their origin, their current moment and their proposal for the future. The curious thing is that all of them —past, present and future— fade over time. As the land does, as it happens with the landscape, which is much more alive than architecture. Thus, two of their projects, which have been altered over the years and have been converted into something else, summarize a coherent and self-demanding trajectory that has transformed them as much as they have altered their region of La Garrotxa.

The first project that RCR devised was the Punta Aldea Lighthouse. They drew it for Aldea de San Nicolás, in Gran Canaria. The year was 1989 and that proposal announced the place above the object. Unlike most lighthouses, it was not a tower but a gesture. It was never built, but it bore fruit. It symbolized the seed of a path that questions solutions and typologies. It was a reminder that everything could be rethought. So much so that the passage of time, and the desire to attract tourism to the island that is more interested in the landscape than in the beach bars, has led politicians to call architects again to ask them what they would do with the road, now obsolete. , which leads from Agaete to Punta de la Aldea next to the cliff and with the archaeological site of the Cuevas del Risco Caído, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2019. Three decades later, a lighthouse, mountains and trail could light up a new project that would make people talk at time. And to the place. Pure RCR.

Faced with disruptive practices, the studio advocates an architecture more focused on the landscape than on the building

The transformation that time forces is also present in the long-term landscape to rearrange a golf course in Lagos, in the south of Portugal. And it is, naturally, in La Vila, the house where a legacy in permanent transformation will be cared for. The reason? RCR’s is not an inheritance encapsulated in facts. It is rather a message of extreme attention and care. A dialogue with the landscape that is continually renewed. As with the lighthouse, which is waiting for its moment, La Vila also transforms the house where they built their first pool. They recently acquired it next to a 140-hectare forest. There will go the circular table, without hierarchies, for 30 people that opens the exhibition in Rodez. And there they will deepen the culture of the place and the respect for the origin that has allowed them to recover the pool they built in 2003.

‘Territorio Cercas’ chair, designed by the RCR architects studio.

The Vila is being built with Japanese cedar donated by the Yoshino City Council. That trip to the Asian country is present in the exhibition. It was there that the architects recognized their values ​​early in their careers. That’s why this gift makes sense. The Yoshino cedar is unique, it hardly has any knots, precisely because of the landscape where it grows, with the trees very close together, incapable of developing branches. Of cedar is the Toi-et-moi that they designed for the Soulages couple or the armchair-territory made to measure by the writer Javier Cercas.

The architecture curator of the Pompidou Center, Valentina Mimas, talks about the influence of Japanese culture in the catalog of this sample. For her, the void in the work of the Olot architects is the instrument used to sublimate materials, visual leaks or spaces. That is why she defines the architecture of the Spanish Pritzkers as “inseparable from the place”. And so, this exhibition in Rodez is more like an immersion in a forest of watercolors than a sample to use. She talks about respect for nature and yet illustrates that places can be built.

‘RCR Architects. Ici et ailleurs, la matière et le temps’. Soulages Museum. Rodez (France). Until the 7th of May.

