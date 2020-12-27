RCP Singh is considered ‘Chanakya of JDU’, does not like to be in the headlines During Nitish Kumar’s presidency, RCP Singh or Ramchandra Prasad Singh used to be number two. However, he does not like to be in the headlines much. During the Bihar elections, the task of deciding the party’s strategy, controlling the bureaucracy of the state, formulating government policies and implementing them were all on his shoulders. Which he performed well. That is why he is also called ‘Chanakya of JDU’. Also read: – Nitish again shocked, made RCP Singh, his close aide, the national president of JDU

ICP officer came with such Nitish as RCP Singh RCP Singh, an IAS officer of UP cadre, first came in contact with Nitish when he was posted as personal secretary to the then Union Minister Beni Prasad Verma in 1996. The friendship between Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh also deepened because both are from Nalanda in Bihar and belong to the same caste. It is also said that Nitish Kumar was strongly influenced by his role as a bureaucrat of RCP Singh. Also read: Nitish did not leave the Lavkush equation, this is also a reason for choosing RCP!

Nitish-RCP Singh’s friendship got deeper like this When Nitish Kumar became Union Minister, RCP brought Singh with him. When Nitish Kumar became railway minister, RCP Singh was made special secretary. In November 2005, when Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar, RCP Singh along with Bihar also came to Bihar and was given the responsibility of Principal Secretary. After this RCP’s hold in JDU started to strengthen. In 2010 RCP Singh took VRS, then JDU nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. In 2016, the party again sent him to the Rajya Sabha.

That’s why Nitish Kumar went on master stroke Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has always been known for taking shocking decisions. He took a similar decision at the JDU National Executive meeting in Patna. Ramchandra Prasad Singh alias RCP, coming from his home district Nalanda and very close to Nitish, will now be the new national president of JDU. The question is whether Nitish could remain the national president till 2022. Then why did he take such a decision in between. According to sources, the decision will still be taken by Nitish but only the seal will be in the name of RCP Singh. It is believed that Nitish was uncomfortable with the BJP’s role as the elder brother in terms of seats in the Bihar Assembly. But he is the national president of JDU. In such a situation, if he takes a strong decision, then the question of the dignity of the coalition religion could arise due to him being the chief minister and national president. That is why Nitish played this master stroke.

