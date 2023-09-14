This Tuesday the double date of the South American qualifiers closed, in which the Colombian National Team achieved a victory and a draw in its presentations against Venezuela and Chile, respectively, matches that captured all the attention of Colombian fans.

Although the match against the Chile team ended without goals, fans of the Colombian National Team did not miss the game that was broadcast live by Caracol and RCN.

Which channel emerged the winner based on the match’s rating?

This Wednesday, the ‘rating’ of the South American tie was announced, where there was a clear winner: Gol Caracol was chosen by the audience to watch the Colombian National Team and had 59.2% viewership, compared to 22.4% for RCN. Blu Radio reported.

However, it was not the only ‘match’ that Caracol won off the field against RCN; In the other duels of the South American qualifying round, they managed to have a larger audience than their competitor, who once again broadcast live the qualifying matches towards a World Cup after several decades.

Néstor Lorenzo’s team plays again in October.

Thus things, the Argentina vs. Bolivia It had a 43.9% audience for Caracol and 14.5% for RCN. The meeting Venezuela vs. Paraguay It had a tune of 48.8% for Caracol and 15.7% for RCN. Finally, Caracol achieved 44.8% of viewers in the game of Peru vs. Brazil, compared to 19.6% for RCN.

Next game of the Colombian National Team

The next departure of the Colombian National Team in the South American qualifying round will be on Thursday, October 12, date where they face Uruguay, team that has just beaten Chile at home and lost in Quito against Ecuador by 2-1.

The match against the Uruguayan team will be played at the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium at 3:30 in the afternoon under the intense rays of the Barranquilla sun. In addition, the match can be followed live on RCN and Gol Caracol broadcasts.

