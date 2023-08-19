In the new chapter of ‘Aunt Alison’ We see that the protagonist of this story faces Gustavo telling him that he wanted her to fall in love with him. Also, apparently there will be a change of judge and Orjuela would no longer be in charge of conducting the hearing. On the other hand, in Alison’s new tattoo business a character appears who offers her 50 million, to which her other co-workers in the Colombian soap opera are surprised. In addition, Gustavo was suspended from the law firm for 15 days and without pay as punishment for committing an offense. What will happen in ‘Aunt Alison’?

If you want to know what will happen in chapter 17 of ‘Aunt Alison’be sure to read this note where you will find all the details you need to know about the premiere of this episode of the Colombian soap opera.

When does chapter 17 of ‘Aunt Alison’ premiere?

TODAY, Friday, August 18, 2023, chapter 17 of the Colombian soap opera on the RCN channel premieres. ‘Aunt Alison’ has been the sensation of Colombian television, so it is expected that with the passing of the episodes, more people will continue to get hooked on Alison’s story.

What TIME to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

The new RCN production is broadcast from 9:30 p.m. Colombia, just after the ‘Master Chef: Celebrity 2023’ program. The premiere time for fans of the Colombian telenovela in Peru is the same as in the coffee country.

Where to see ‘Aunt Alison’?

If you did not see any episode and do not want to miss the premiere of chapter 17, you can watch the soap opera on the screens of the RCN channel. Also, if you do not have this signal, you have the option of entering its official website. All its episodes have also been broadcast there. The predecessor of ‘Ana de nadie’ premiered on July 26, 2023.

Who are the characters in ‘Aunt Alison’?

Juliette Pardau as Alison

Rodrigo Candamil as Gustavo Orjuela

Manuela González as Lorena Maldonado

Brian Moreno as Ramon Ovalle

Andrea Esquivel as Agatha Tatiana Lopez

Camila Durán as Cecilia Montaño

Tuto Patino as James Linares

Margalida Castro as Carmenza

Laura Junco as Lucrecia Lamprea

Carlos Hurtado as Amilcar Rodríguez

Maria Jose Vargas as Dakota

Sebastian Moya as Washington

Luciana Garnica as Louisiana.

