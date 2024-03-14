The most popular novel in Colombia at the moment is 'Rigo'. The production of RCN It has stood out for its high rating due to the plot it has presented in recent days. Now, the drama will intensify even more, since an official will inform Rigoberto Urán that he is illegally in Italy and will be deported immediately. Has the experience of the 'Toro de Urrao' in Europe come to an end?

Furthermore, in Colombia, Adriana presents herself to everyone as Urán's girlfriend, which will cause great surprise to many. Will the gossip reach the ears of Michelle? If you want to know what else will happen in episode 82, here we will provide you with a guide so that you don't miss any details about the novel starring Juan Pablo Urrego and Ana María Estupiñán.

Watch HERE the preview of chapter 82 of 'Rigo'

When does chapter 82 of 'Rigo' come out?

Today, Thursday, March 14, 2024, the 82nd episode of the series 'Rigo' premieres.'. This outstanding production, which has captured great national attention from the sister country, is based on the impressive career of the renowned Colombian cyclist Rigoberto Urán, known as the 'Toro de Urrao'.

The series explores the remarkable career of Urán, who achieved glory by winning the silver medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games, an achievement that has filled all of Colombia with pride.

What time does episode 82 of 'Rigo' premiere?

Episode 82 of 'Rigo' will air at 8.00 pm on the previously announced date. This outstanding series, directed by Juan Carlos Mazo and Catalina Hernández, has quickly captured the attention of the public, making it one of the most popular programs in Colombia.

In addition, it is one of the most valued productions in the country, and has generated a considerable amount of comments and reactions on social networks. On these platforms, viewers highlight and debate various aspects of the plot, demonstrating the impact and relevance of the series among the public.

Where to watch 'Rigo' ONLINE and FREE?

Viewers have the opportunity to watch 'Rigo' at no cost through Canal RCN's online signal, as well as on the chain's official website. This option not only allows you to view the last episode of this successful soap opera, but also access the entire series from its beginnings so you can start the story from scratch.

Evaristo will also ensure that 'Rigo's business is closed. Photo: RCN.

On the other hand, this fiction is also available on the platform streaming Prime Video, where you can watch the full episodes of the season. However, unlike the previous option, a monthly subscription is required to access the chapters on this platform.

What is 'Rigo' about?

“This series is inspired by an athlete predestined to mark an era, born to be an idol and committed to a prophecy that his father made: 'My son is going to be known throughout the world,'” can be seen at the beginning of the official synopsis. of RCN.

“Rigo is an optimist by conviction, a comedian and a talker by nature, and that is the spirit of the story based on him and his three great loves: his father, who takes violence away from him; Michelle, the woman he has longed for since he was a child; and the bicycle that accompanies him to sell lottery tickets in his town and then takes him to the top of the world,” he concludes.

What is the cast of 'Rigo'?