Doctors of the Russian Children’s Clinical Hospital (RDCH) RNIMU named after N.I. N.I. Pirogov was saved by a four-year-old girl who had about 100 epileptic seizures per day. About this “Izvestia” told the specialists of the medical institution.

A patient from the Kurgan region was admitted to the RCCH with complaints of numerous epileptic seizures, which manifested themselves in the form of twitching of the limbs and muscles of the shoulder girdle (up to 100 times a day), as well as attacks of sudden jerky falls (up to 10 times). The child wore a special helmet to prevent head injuries and was under constant supervision of his parents.

“The girl understood the addressed speech, but she herself did not speak. <...> She also had difficulty in moving her limbs and gait disturbance,” said Irina Rasskazchikova, a neurologist at the neurosurgical department of the RCCH.

Examination of the child revealed damage to the left hemisphere of the brain. From the anamnesis, the doctors found that at the age of one and a half months, the girl suffered an extensive intracranial hemorrhage caused by vitamin K deficiency. According to Rasskazchikova, such children often develop forms of epilepsy that are not amenable to drug therapy.

“In a girl, the affected left hemisphere spread epileptiform activity to the healthy right hemisphere. In such cases, vertical functional hemispherotomy is performed: dissection of the cerebral hemispheres and their connections. This is a technically complex operation that requires the experience and well-coordinated work of the surgical team, as well as the use of the latest navigation equipment,” explained Igor Vasilyev, neurosurgeon of the RCCH, a specialist in the field of surgical treatment of epilepsy.

He noted that the affected part of the brain after such an intervention continues to produce epileptiform activity, but this does not prevent the healthy hemisphere from performing all the necessary functions. The patient gets rid of seizures, gets the opportunity to develop, learn, live a normal life.

After several months of observation, the girl came to the hospital for control examinations, after which the doctors completely canceled all drugs. Upon further observation, a significant improvement in psychomotor development was noted: the child began to speak (before the operation, the patient used only a few words), learn and develop new skills (reading, writing, counting).

In March, neurologist Diana Andreeva said that mood swings and a sense of deja vu could indicate epilepsy.