The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a second defeat against Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab, KXIP) in this season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League. KL Rahul’s bat once again went well against RCB and Chris Gayle also made a comeback. At one time it seemed that Kings XI Punjab would win this match easily, but then RCB bowlers brought the team back in the match. Nicholas Puran hit a six off the last ball of the match to give Kings XI Punjab their second win of the season. In this match, AB de Villiers came in at number six for batting by RCB, the team management is also being criticized for this decision. After the match, captain Virat Kohli gave the real reason for this.

Rahul overcame Virat again, Punjab won by 8 wickets against Bangalore

Virat said after the match, ‘We talked about sending ABD to number six, our message was to maintain the combination of left hand-right hand. Sometimes the decisions you take in this way are not proved right, but I think 170 was a good score. ‘ Before ABD, RCB sent Washington Sundar and Shivam Dubey to bat. Sundar was out for 13 runs off 14 balls and Shivam scored 23 runs off 19 balls. When ABD came to bat, there were four overs left.

Virat Kohli’s world record, world’s first cricketer to do so

ABD were dismissed for 2 runs off five balls. In the last match, ABD won RCB on the strength of their batting batting, but their downing in the batting order in this match proved to be quite a wrong decision for RCB. RCB scored 171 for six wickets in 20 overs, in response, Kings XI Punjab won the match by scoring 177 runs for two wickets in 20 overs.