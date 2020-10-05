Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli smashed a knockout 72 not out against Rajasthan Royals in the previous match. With this innings, Virat returned to form, RCB is scheduled to play against Delhi Capitals on 5 October. In this match, Virat will have a chance to achieve a special place. If Virat scores 10 runs in this match, he will become the first Indian batsman to score 9000 runs in T20 cricket. Virat currently has 8990 runs in his account.

Before Virat, there are only six such batsmen in the world who have more than 9000 T20 runs in their account. Chris Gayle (13296 runs), Kieron Pollard (10370 runs), Shoaib Malik (9926 runs), Brendon McCallum (9922 runs), David Warner (9451 runs) and Aaron Finch (9148 runs) have done it. Virat has played a total of 285 T20 matches so far, during this time he has scored 8990 runs at an average of 41.05 and strike rate of 134.25. Virat has rooted five T20 centuries and 65 T20 half-centuries.

In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat flopped in the first three innings and after that he returned to form in the last match. RCB fans will be expected to bat well once against Delhi Capitals. After Virat in T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is the highest run scorer for India. Rohit has scored 8818 runs in 333 T20 matches at an average of 32.30 and a strike rate of 133.91. In the current IPL season, he will also have a chance to cross the 9000 runs mark in T20 cricket.