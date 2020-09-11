Yuzvendra Chahal, the star spinner of the Indian cricket team, is perhaps the most active Indian player on social media. Chahal often garners everyone’s attention by posting funny comments on funny TikTok videos, live Instagram sessions, social media posts and others’ social media posts. Chahal is currently in the UAE for IPL 2020. Along with the net praxit on the field in the UAE, his fun continues. He continues to show his fun through social media to his fans.

He has now shared two photos with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Director of Cricket Mike Hewson. In these pictures shared on the official Instagram, Chahal is seen doing some wrestling with Hessen. In the first photo, Chahal holds Hessen tightly from behind. At the same time, in the second picture, he is seen pushing Hessen backwards.

While sharing these two pictures, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote in the caption of the Instagram post – when you tell them that you have to open in batting and they say – no. His fiance Dhanashree Verma has also commented on this picture of Chahal.

Commenting on Chahal’s fiancé Dhanashree Verma, he asked- I want to know if he agrees later? Chahal got engaged to Dhanashree Verma in August this year. He shared this picture of his Roca Ceremony with Dhanashree.

Let us know that in this tournament Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 21 September. The entire team of RCB are as follows:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Devadatta Padikal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Joshua Phillip, Shahbaz Ahmed, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Pawan Deshpande, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Maurice, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Adam Jampa, Dale Steyn.