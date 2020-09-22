Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli praised his teammates after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first match of IPL-13. Bangalore defeated the Sunrisers by 10 runs in the match played on Monday.After the match, Virat Kohli said, ‘Last year the result was second. We have patience today. Bangalore, batting first, scored 163 runs at the loss of 5 wickets. In reply, Hyderabad could score only 153 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal played a key role in this win for Bangalore.

He dismissed Johnny Bairstow in the 16th over and then sent Vijay Shankar to the pavilion on the next ball. Kohli said about Chahal, ‘Chahal came and changed the match for us. Today he told that if you have the skill then you can prove to be important on any wicket. He came and bowled at the attacking line. Bangalore are scheduled to play their next match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Thursday.