Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers have won the IPL title in 2016, but Royal Challengers captained by Virat Kohli have so far stayed away from the trophy.

Warner and Bairstow’s dangerous pair

The opening pair of Captain Warner and Johnny Bairstow are counted among the best opening pairs and if both of them run, it can be a big danger for any team. Warner is also the highest run-scorer in the IPL for Team Sunrisers. He has scored 3271 runs in 71 matches at an average of 55.44 for the team. Last season, Bairstow, associated with the Sunrisers, has scored 445 runs in 10 matches at an average of 55.62.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be responsible for fast bowling aggression. Bhubaneswar has not played any professional matches since December 2019. The 30-year-old Bhubaneswar is the highest wicket-taker for the team. He has taken 109 wickets in 86 matches. They will need help from Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Siddharth Kaul.

Rashid-Nabi pair will do wonders

If the Sunrisers want to repeat the 2016 form, then a lot will depend on their spinners as to how they perform on the slow and low pitches of the UAE. The spin attack will be led by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Mohammad Nabi of his country will support him in this. Nabi did well in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) which ended this month. Nabi took 12 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 5.19. Apart from this Afghan spin pair, Sunrisers have left-handed Shahbaz Nadeem. This bowler from Jharkhand is known for his precise line length.

RCB expects batsmen

The Royal Challengers League, on the other hand, is among the three teams that have not won a single title yet. The biggest strength of Royal Challengers captained by Kohli is his batting and his captain is without a doubt one of the best batsmen of white ball in present time.

Apart from Kohli, Royal Challengers have AB de Villiers one of the most dangerous batsmen of T20. The batting of Royal Challengers revolves around Kohli and AB. If both go, then runs run. Both of them also explained how fielding is done on the field. The arrival of Aaron Finch has strengthened the top order of the team.

Devdutt Padyakal can open

Young batsman Devdutt Padikkal can open with Finch. Royal Challengers also have the option of Joshua Philip in the opening. The arrival of all-rounder Chris Maurice can prove to be a profitable deal for the team. He can be seen in the role of the finisher whose team was looking for in Royal Challengers. Apart from Maurice, the franchise has kept Isuru Udana in the team to solve the problem of death overs. Hopefully, both will be able to bowl effectively for the team in the death overs. In the middle order, Royal Challengers have Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey and Maurice, all of whom have the ability to score fast runs on bowling attacks.

Stan will lead the attack

The experienced South African fast bowler Dale Steyn will lead the fast bowling attack. The bowling attack of the team looks extremely dangerous due to the presence of Navdeep Saini, Udana, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav.

In the spin, Royal Challengers have the options of Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Adam Jampa and Washington Sundar. It is to be seen who the captain gives the place in the playing-11. Looking at the UAE pitches, all of them have to come forward. When the two teams are compared, Sunrisers have a slight upper hand, but changes in venue and condition, this match in Dubai can go in anyone’s favor.