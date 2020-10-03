Rajasthan Royals (RR) decided to bat by winning the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi. The Bangalore team has not made any changes in the playing XI. Rajasthan replaced Mahipal Lomror instead of Ankit Rajput.

Rajasthan team is at number five with four points from three matches with two wins and one loss. At the same time, Bangalore is also at number six with the same number of wins and losses and points in so many matches. Rajasthan have lost their previous match while Bangalore have won their previous match.

First double header of IPL-13: Virat vs Smith in first and waiting for fours and sixes in Sharjah

Rajasthan, captained by Steve Smith, made a brilliant debut in the IPL and won both their opening matches, defeating them in the last match by Kolkata, their first defeat of the season.

Playing-xi

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Jampa and Yuzvendra Chahal



Rajasthan Royals

Jose Butler (wicketkeeper), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Karan, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Mahipal Lomror