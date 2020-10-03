RCB vs RR LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: The first double header will be played on Saturday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the first match, Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, will face Steve Smith’s Rajasthan Royals team. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of this match. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium from 3.30 pm Indian time. RCB won the match by defeating Mumbai Indians in a super over in their last match.

Rajasthan has been in good form this season. They may have lost in the last match, but the team’s confidence will not be deterred by that defeat, because the performance Rajasthan has won before this defeat is excellent. The team’s batting is in form, but only the upper order. Sanju Samson, captain Steve Smith’s bat is going on. Jose Butler also told against Kolkata Knight Riders that a good innings is not far from them. Rajasthan will need strong batsmen in the middle order and lower order in batting.

In earlier seasons, Bangalore relied more on Kohli and AB de Villiers, but this season Devdutt Padikal and Aaron Finch have shared this weight with them. The peddlers have scored two half-centuries and Finch one. De Villiers also scored a half-century in the last match. Although Kohli’s bat is still silent. The biggest threat to Rajasthan’s batsmen will be leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Kohli had fielded two leg-spinners in the last match and so Adam Jampa had a chance.

Teams

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikal, AB de Villiers, Josh Phillippe, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Ankit Rajput, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Jose Butler, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Mayank Marakande, Rahul Tewatia, Ryan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Robin Uthappa , Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudh Joshi, Andrew Tye, Tom Kurain.