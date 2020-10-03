The first day-match of the 13th season is being played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and former champions Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In the match, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and decided to bat first.

Chahal sent Sanju to Pavilion on first ballSanju Samson (4) could not do anything special and Yuzvendra Chahal showed the path of the pavilion on his first ball of the match. Chahal caught him. Rajasthan’s third wicket fell to the team’s score of 31. Samson played 3 balls and hit 1 four.

Rajasthan’s second wicket, Butler OUT

Pacer Navdeep Saini caught Rajasthan wicket-keeper batsman Jose Butler (22) at the hands of Devdutt Padikkal. The Royals’ second wicket fell on the first ball of the fourth over to a team score of 31. Butler hit 3 fours and 1 six off 12 balls.

Udana sent pavilion to smithRajasthan captain Steve Smith was hunted by Isuru Udana on the fourth ball of the third over and bowled him on a personal score of 5 runs. The team’s first wicket fell at a score of 27.

Butler and Smith enter opening

Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jose Butler and captain Steve Smith landed the opening. The first over to Isuru Udana, with 2 fours and a total of 9 runs.

Playing-xi

Royal Challengers Bangalore- Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Jampa and Yuzvendra Chahal Rajasthan Royals Jose Butler (wicketkeeper ), Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Ryan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Karan, Shreyas Gopal, Joffra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Mahipal Lomror

What changes in teams?A change has been made in the Rajasthan team and Mahipal Lomror has been included in Playing-XI instead of Ankit Rajput. There is no change in the Bangalore team.

Will the weather impact?The weather in Abu Dhabi can make a big difference because the match is being played in the afternoon and then there is a lot of heat. However, dew will have no role as it is the match of the day. Virat Kohli, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, will also have their eyes on those who are struggling with poor form. Rajasthan, captained by Steve Smith, made a brilliant debut in the IPL and won both their opening matches, defeating them in the last match by Kolkata, their first defeat of the season.